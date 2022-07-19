ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, RI

Man Charged With Murdering Woman in Exeter, RI

By Kate Riccio
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Exeter, Rhode Island, on Monday morning, police said. Ramsundar Ramkalawan, a 60-year-old from Exeter, was charged Tuesday after the...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Dorchester Man Accused of Dealing Drugs and Stealing Inside of Macy's in Boston

A man was arrested at a downtown Boston Macy's Friday, accused of shoplifting and dealing drugs inside the store, according to authorities. Police say Edison Arias, a 29-year-old man from the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, was seen by Macy's security dealing drugs inside the store on Washington Street and stealing a $40 shirt.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Two Separate Providence Shootings-One Dead, One Hospitalized

Providence Police have said little and have made no arrests in two weekend shootings. In one, a 15 year old boy on Wallace Avenue was shot and killed. The victim found shot in a driveway. “Last night, Providence experienced a tragic loss when a teenage boy was shot and killed,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

15-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Providence

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting took place outside on Wallace Avenue in the Silver Lake section of the city. It occurred shortly before midnight. Police are not releasing any additional information at this time. Multiple Shootings in City...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

1 shot at Providence gas station

One man was sent to the hospital Saturday after being shot at a gas station in Providence. Police said the man has serious injuries. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. An NBC 10 News crew on scene observed 19 evidence markers and shell casings on the ground at the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RIDEM Identifies Man Who Drowned in Kayaking Accident at Lincoln Woods

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified the name of the man that died at Lincoln Woods State Park in a kayaking accident. “DEM is identifying Jason Robinson, 40, of Cranston, as the drowning victim at Lincoln Woods State Park yesterday. We offer sincere sympathies to Mr. Robinson’s loved ones.
LINCOLN, RI
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in Crash on Route 24 in Avon

Officials are investigating the death of a woman in a crash on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts early Saturday. Massachusetts State Police announced that a woman, 26-year-old Damiah Bosden-Wigfall of Stoughton, was killed after the sedan she was driving collided with the back of a dump truck under an overpass at Harrison Boulevard on Route 24 northbound at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The dump truck was driven by a 67-year-old male from Lunenburg, officials said.
AVON, MA
Eyewitness News

Missing Montville man found

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - *Update: Oettinger has been found. A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger. Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 150lbs. Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014...
MONTVILLE, CT
Turnto10.com

Bristol police seek information on woman involved in hit-and-run

(WJAR) — The Bristol Police Department is seeking information on a female connected with a hit-and-run accident on July 10. The accident took place around 4 a.m. at the Season's Corner Market in Bristol. The police posted surveillance footage of the woman who appears to be operating a 2017...
BRISTOL, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of murdering one New York Police officer, injuring another

Fall River, MA/Rochester, NY – A Fall River man is being accused of firing on two police officers in an ambush style assault on Thursday, killing one of them. According to Rochester Police Chief David Smith, Officer Anthony Mazurkiewic, a 25-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Buman Street in Rochester. Officer Mazurkiewic and his partner, Officer Sino Sens were attacked in an ambush. According to NBC Rochester, 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers, of Fall River, walked behind the police vehicle and fired 17 times. One bullet also grazed a 15-year-old girl.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Missing Worcester Teens May Be Together, Police Say; 3 Others Also Sought

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a total of five missing 16-year-olds. Authorities said Thursday they were looking for Janisally Muller, who left her home on Adams Street at some point that day. On Friday, police said they were also looking for 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez, who had lest been seen leaving her own home on Adams Street.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Arrested Following Shooting Outside Museum of Fine Arts

One man was arrested following a shooting near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday, police announced. Marcello Holliday, 27, was arrested in front of Boston Police headquarters, officials said, following an investigation into the shooting which occurred in the area of 491 Huntington Ave. around 11:11 a.m. on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Men Crushed by Granite Blocks in Norton Accident

NORTON — Federal safety regulators are investigating after two men were hospitalized with serious injuries when they were crushed by 5,000-pound granite blocks in a recent industrial accident in Norton. Norton police said at around 10 a.m. last Friday, police officers and fire crews responded to Old Station Supply...
NORTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

18-year-old from New Bedford arraigned on multiple charges involving shooting of Fall River woman

An 18-year-old from New Bedford is facing several charges concerning the shooting of a Fall River woman. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Detective Francisco Reis of the Major Crimes Division requested an arrest warrant for Iasia Reid in connection with a July 4th shooting incident. Reid turned himself into the Fall River Justice Center where he was arraigned on multiple firearms related offenses.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crash leaves four people with very minor injuries

(WJAR) — A three-car accident sent four people to the hospital with very minor injuries on Friday , according to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. Police said two cars stopped at a red light to turn left, where a third car did not stop, rear-ending the second car. This caused the second car to roll over.
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
LINCOLN, RI

