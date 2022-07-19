ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Report: Jets RB Breece Hall set to sign rookie deal

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 5 days ago

New York Jets second-round draft pick Breece Hall is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract Tuesday, NFL Network reported. The...

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Davante Adams humble to learn in first year with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams might be considered the best receiver in the NFL. His highly decorated resume speaks for itself, and he may have already authored a Hall of Fame career. But in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders, with a new coaching staff and offensive system in place, the ninth-year pro has no problem being back in the classroom. “Obviously, it’s different any time you change places, but I’ve been enjoying it, it’s been really cool, teammates welcomed me with open arms right out the gate,” Adams said after practice Sunday. “I always feel that I can get better, I know I can get better so that’s always been my mentality.” The Raiders have undergone an offensive overhaul under first-year coach and longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy