This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tori Betteridge has an uplifting and sparkling personality that perfectly fits her chosen career field. At age 24, Tori is a veterinary technician employed with the Caseville Small Animal Clinic. She makes the trip to Caseville every day from her home in Elkton that she shares with her mother, Tracey, her father, Mike, her sister, Kyra, and Nema.

CASEVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO