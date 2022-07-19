ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

New downtown Akron shop takes the lead in taking down the plywood following Walker protests

By WKSU
wksu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a little more than two weeks since Da’Shika Street first opened a colorful new do-it-yourself arts and craft studio called Street Craftery in downtown Akron. But just a day after her July 1 opening, she had to close - a precautionary measure due to high tensions downtown over the...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 4

✊?? Is My Name
5d ago

This sounds like a great place to take my granddaughters and great nieces!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Cleveland's Central neighborhood residents long for a grocery store as negotiations drag on

When Central resident Tesia McDonald wants to get fresh groceries for her four children, she must walk roughly 30 to 40 minutes, shop, then carry everything home. Since she doesn’t have a car, McDonald can sometimes catch a bus to the store. That does help, but she said public transit isn’t always reliable. And sometimes she’ll need to have her kids with her, further complicating matters.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Attempted ATM Heist Leaves Mess at Longtime Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a routine crime in Akron a few years back. Take two trucks, drive one of them through the front of a business, and use the other to haul off an ATM machine. It didn’t work in Canton early Friday either,...
CANTON, OH
scriptype.com

Suspects apprehended, charged in Brecksville bank robbery

City officials are sending their gratitude to neighboring police departments following the June 16 robbery of the Brecksville Dollar Bank branch, located at 7500 Chippewa Road. Brecksville Police Chief Stan Korinek said the robbery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and was first reported to dispatchers by an off-duty Broadview Heights...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Society
Akron, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
wksu.org

A year later, Cleveland’s Central neighborhood is still waiting on the 'surge'

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plywood#Protest
cleveland19.com

Family of 20-year-old murdered at Akron movie theater desperate for justice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered at an Akron movie theater is urging the public to help police arrest her shooter. 20-year-old Atavia Robinson came to the Regal Movie theater on Independence Avenue in Akron with her boyfriend for a date night. When her boyfriend got into an argument with someone on the phone, they left the movie early, and that’s when they were both gunned down in the parking lot.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WKYC

Akron community remembers Jayland Walker on his 26th birthday

AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
AKRON, OH
northcantonohio.gov

2nd Annual Hoover Park Festival

The inaugural event in 2021, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Hoover International Sales Convention, attracted more than 400 visitors to the park and museum on a rainy day. This year’s festivities include history talks and self-guided tours, a garden boutique and plant sale, presentations on pollinators and invasive plant species, a performance by the Glen Oak High School Marching Band, activities and displays from the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, North Canton Public Library, Stark Parks, and North Canton Heritage Society as well as children’s storytelling, food trucks, raffles and giveaways, vintage cars from the 1920s, a vintage baseball game between the Fulton Mules and the Smithville Stars, and a very special performance of the original Hoover Company calliope.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell abused pig standing, rooting around at Ravenna Sanctuary

A Campbell couple had their first hearing in Campbell municipal court on Friday on animal abuse and other charges after police say they were keeping a 300-plus-pound pig in a “dungeon-like” basement of their home. Shawn Kline, 27, and Cortney Kline-Carnes, 35, are charged with animal cruelty, violations...
CAMPBELL, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy