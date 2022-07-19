New downtown Akron shop takes the lead in taking down the plywood following Walker protests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered at an Akron movie theater is urging the public to help police arrest her shooter. 20-year-old Atavia Robinson came to the Regal Movie theater on Independence Avenue in Akron with her boyfriend for a date night. When her boyfriend got into an argument with someone on the phone, they left the movie early, and that’s when they were both gunned down in the parking lot.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO