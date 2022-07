Before he became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ron Wolf was the Green Bay Packers general manager from 1991 to 2000. After 20-plus years of mediocrity at best, Wolf helped usher in an era of winning that has lasted for more than 30 seasons in Green Bay. Wolf was the one who brought Hall of Famer Brett Favre to Green Bay from the Atlanta Falcons. Of course, that was one of the defining moves of Wolf's career as an NFL executive. However, arguably the greatest free-agent signing in NFL history was the deal Wolf made to bring Hall of Fame pass-rusher Reggie White to Green Bay from Philadelphia. That move changed the NFL forever.

