TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at this time.

An eastbound lane of I-70 is closed while law enforcement and emergency responders investigate the scene.