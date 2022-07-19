ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Teens investigated for social media threat, one detained by Greenfield PD

By Luther Johnson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExzTl_0glM4SLn00

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives with the Greenfield Police Department are investigating two 14-year-olds in connection with a social media threat posted July 18, and one of them has now been detained with charges pending.

Greenfield officials were contacted Monday by the FBI about the threat, which federal investigators said was posted to a social media platform early that morning.

Specific details of the threat were limited, with authorities only saying that the threat was very specific in nature and referenced a Greenfield-Central elementary school.

‘I think they found the body of that girl’: Prison calls link Kokomo man to woman missing since 2016

Detectives identified two male 14-year-olds who were involved and brought them in for questioning. One of the teens has been detained for his role in the threat with criminal charges pending.

Greenfield police said the Hancock County Prosecutors Office will determine what charges will be filed, based on probable cause, for both juveniles.

Police are also working with Greenfield-Central Schools to ensure safety and security in the district. School Resource Officers will be in the schools daily.

The Greenfield Police Department also said this incident serves as a reminder to parents about being aware of their child’s activity online and who they are communicating with.

THPD: 1 shot in self-defense during dispute

They reminded them that any post on social media platforms can be captured, saved and easily reposted.

According to a statement about the online threat, the Greenfield Police Department and the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation take all threats to the safety and security of staff and students very seriously.

If you come across a threatening post online, contact your local police as soon as possible or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in crash on I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash from early Sunday morning on I-69. State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, IN
FOX59

At least 6 injured in overnight shootings across the city

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight. Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Police found a man and woman sitting inside a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Former Carmel bus driver charged with child molestation

A former bus driver for Carmel Clay Schools has been charged with molesting a child younger than 14 years old. According to an email sent July 22 by CCS to parents, the district immediately placed David Abshire, 65, on administrative leave when it learned about the investigation on April 22. No CCS students are involved in the case.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Greenfield Pd
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
1017thepoint.com

COUNTERFEITER HITS SEVERAL AREA COMMUNITIES

(Whitewater Valley)--Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to identify and then locate a woman who is passing counterfeit hundred-dollar bills across the area. The suspect has recently hit stores in Hagerstown, Cambridge City, Connersville, and New Castle. She’ll make a relatively small purchase – under $20 – pay with a counterfeit hundred, and then pocket the real cash given to her as change. She’s white with blonde hair and appears to be in her 30’s.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating possible online posts from mall shooter containing Nazi imagery

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating to find out if online posts being attributed to the Greenwood mall shooter were made by him. Screenshots taken from the controversial website 4chan are being attributed to 20-year-old Johnathan Sapirman, a man who fatally shot three people at Greenwood Park Mall before being shot and killed by Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken, an armed civilian who was at the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken fired 10 shots at Sapirman, striking him eight times. Dicken, 22, has been lauded as a hero for stopping the shooting. Dicken began firing at Sapirman 15 seconds after the rampage began. Police said Dicken was “proficient” and “very tactically sound” in his shooting.
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy