92.9 FM ESPN (WMFS) nominated for 2022 Marconi "Sports Station of the Year"

92.9 FM ESPN (WMFS) has been nominated for the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters "Sports Station of the Year". 92.9 was nominated alongside stations in Detroit, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Boston.

This is the third nomination for the award in WMFS' history (2018, 2021, 2022) 2021-22 has certainly been the most successful in 92.9 history in terms of overall community outreach, whether it's the station's mentoring/weekly student internship programs, community partnership programs with organizations like Church Health, or station Nielsen rankings. 92.9 FM ESPN's audience is also the most diverse in the country and one of the highest rated streaming brands in American radio according to Nielsen.

92.9 FM ESPN (an Audacy Sports Station) is the Flagship Home of the Memphis Grizzlies, the exclusive home of ESPN throughout the Mid-South, and features America's #1 lineup with Keyshawn, Jay Will, and Max, the Geoff Calkins Show, the Jason & John Show, the Giannotto & Jeffrey Show, and the Gary Parrish Show.

