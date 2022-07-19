ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fulton Walgreens moving to new location in Fulton

By SAVANNAH NORTON snorton@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — The Fulton Walgreens located at 110 E. Broadway will soon be moving to a new location. The move will occur in early August, according to Walgreens Corporate Communications and Media Relations Representative Kris Lathan. The new location will...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 1

localsyr.com

No restaurants fail their health inspection: July 3-9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 3 to July 9. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Salt City Market holds “Shop Small Sundays”

(WSYR-TV) — If you need weekend plans, look no further than the Salt City Market right here in Syracuse. The Salt City Market is set to have their final “Shop Small Sunday” this weekend. Opening during the darkest days of the pandemic, the Market has been welcomed...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New full-service restaurant coming to Fulton

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Won’t Adopt Gas Tax Cap

Cayuga County will not be adopting a gas tax cap. At its Thursday meeting, the County’s Ways & Means Committee decided not to adopt a cap on gasoline taxes. Citing a decrease in sales tax generated from fuel taxes, it was determined that capping taxes would hurt the County itself as well as towns and villages, possibly causing those towns and villages to raise other taxes to compensate.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Michaels announces second portion of Neighborhood Blitz

FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. This is the second of three blitz programs this year. The third will occur this fall.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is again proud to host the Harborquest treasure hunt beginning Monday, July 25, 2022. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear next week in The Palladium-Times.
94.3 Lite FM

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Lori J. Beatty

Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse Thursday, July 21, after a brief illness. Lori was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego, NY, for over 20 years. Lori graduated from Oswego County Boces Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She formerly worked at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Lori’s passion helping those with chronic pain, and she was a Facebook administrator of a Pain Management Support Group. Lori is survived by her two sisters: Debra L. (Larry) Johnson of Pulaski, NY, and Erin C. (Eric Radulski) Beatty of Rochester, NY; her two nieces: Cara S. Johnson of Syracuse, NY, and Sophie M. Radulski of Rochester, NY. There will be a Graveside Service with Burial for Lori and her mom: Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Pulaski Village Cemetery, Pulaski. Family friend: James Ridgeway will officiate. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Red Cross provides assistance to three after house fire in Sherrill

SHERRILL, N.Y. - The Red Cross is providing assistance to three people after a house fire on Hinds Avenue. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and an eleven-year-old child. Volunteers also offered emotional support and a stuffed animal for...
SHERRILL, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Riley Elementary needs ‘immediate repair’ to continue capital project

OSWEGO — Crews working on the capital project meant to renovate Oswego City schools have found concerning issues with water and sewage infrastructure, which school district administrators have said could pose “public safety” issues and necessitate immediate remediation. Construction crews have been working on phase 3A of...
OSWEGO, NY

