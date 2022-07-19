ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral candidate urges Lightfoot, council to reduce taxes: 'I say zero taxes'

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson is urging the mayor and members of the City Council to have some compassion and avoid raising property taxes amid historic inflation.

Wilson’s admonishment of elected leaders comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be walking back her earlier stance of linking city government’s annual property tax increase to the rate of inflation. Normally, that might be 3%; in 2022, the Consumer Price Index has spiked nearly three times that, to about 9%.

Outside City Hall, Wilson, a businessman and philanthropist, said people are paying higher prices for just about everything and now is not the time to be raising taxes — or getting taxpayer-funded raises, either.

“I don’t see how they can even think about raising any more,” Wilson said. “I say zero taxes. I say give back the money they gave themselves a raise with.”

Lightfoot suggested this week her administration would exercise some restraint in increasing property taxes.

Wilson has spent more than $5 million so far buying gas and groceries for residents.

He said he’s not buying votes but helping people.

