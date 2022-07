Firefighters battled a Hoboken blaze on Washington Street in near 100 degree weather yesterday afternoon, with only one resident being treated at the scene for injuries. “The @HobokenFire Dept, under command of BC Fini worked fast to knock down a working fire at 219 Washington St in @CityofHoboken. Call came in just before 3:15 pm. Only one resident has been treated by @HobokenVol_EMS at the scene so far,” Public Safety Director Kenneth Ferrante tweeted.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO