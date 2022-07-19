DNR: Firefighters contain blazing wildfire near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in U.P.

ALGER COUNTY (WWJ) - A 46-acre wildfire burning near the shores of Lake Superior since Sunday is now under control, authorities in the Upper Peninsula said on Tuesday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fire was fire spotted on July 17, just before 2 p.m., when a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing approximately three-quarters of a mile south of the Twelvemile Beach Campground in Alger County.

The DNR, Burt Township Fire Department and National Park Service crews were the first on scene and worked to control the blaze into the night.

According to officials, the blaze raged within two-thirds of a mile south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore’s boundary before crews were able to contain the fire.

The cause of the wildfire remains unknown.

"With a fire of this size it can take many days of continued effort to ensure the fire stays contained and is no longer is a threat,” said Chief Ranger Joe Hughes in a press release on Tuesday. “Thank you to the DNR firefighters who are continuing to work the area throughout this week."

Personnel comprising the DNR fire crew were pulled from fire stations in Newberry, Seney, Shingleton, Gwinn, Ishpeming, Twin Lakes and Escanaba.

The DNR said firefighters will be on hand to ensure the wildfire stays contained -- the blaze continues to smolder underground in the "duff layer along the containment line in habitat that includes stands of hemlock."

Officials said despite the recent storms and rain that have impacted the Upper Peninsula, fire danger remains high across the region.

“We remind everyone to be mindful and careful with any activities that might potentially spark a fire," said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer.

For more information about fire safety, visit the DNR webpage .