Pastor’s death spotlights increase in carjacking

By Shay Arthur
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Carjackings have increased over the last three years according to numbers provided by the Memphis Police Department.

A local pastor, Autura Eason-Williams, was killed outside her home in Whitehaven Monday evening the latest fatality in a rising crime wave.

“Incidents like these should make everyone have sleepless nights. It should make everyone have feelings of hurt and pain” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

WREG has looked into the number of carjackings in the city of Memphis.

Through July 1 this year, 224 carjackings have been reported by the Memphis police.

Compare that to 123 carjackings during the same period in 2020 and 155 in 2021. The number has increased by 45% this year over last year.

Tuesday morning three teens were accused of carjacking a woman sitting in her driveway outside her home in Cordova.

Last week MPD responded to a pregnant woman who had been carjacked where she told authorities the men had pointed a gun at her stomach.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

