Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears joined by Cedric Burnside will perform this fall. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce two upcoming shows in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling. The excitement begins on Monday Sept. 26, when King Crimson Founder, Robert Fripp and his manager David Singleton will host a host a one-of- a-kind conversational experience for a live audience while on Thursday Sept. 29, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears with co-headliner Cedric Burnside will bring their signature blues to the stage. Tickets for ArtsQuest Members will go on sale Saturday July 23 and for the public on Monday July 25, at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO