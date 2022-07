MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people are waking up in the dark on Sunday morning after severe thunderstorms swept through the area Saturday night. As of 8:00 a.m., an estimated 1,300 Alliant Energy customers in Dane County are without power according to the utility company’s outage map. The company also reported an estimated 75 customers remain in the dark in Green County and another 111 in Rock County.

