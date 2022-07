In February 2022, Google announced that it would join Ford Motor Company as a founding member of Michigan Central — a “new innovation hub where companies, government and community stakeholders will focus on the future of mobility,” as Google CFO Ruth Porat described in a blog post. As part of that commitment, Code Next, Google’s free computer science, and coding education program for Black, Latino/Hispanic, and Native high schoolers, has just launched applications for its newest Code Next Lab in Michigan Central for local Detroit students.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO