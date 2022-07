LANSING, Ill. (July 23, 2022) – The July 26 regular meeting of the District 215 School Board will take place shortly after 6 p.m. in person at the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology. The regular meeting will take place immediately after the Drivers Education Fees Hearing, which begins at 6 p.m. The full board packet and materials for the meeting, including all exhibits and other relevant materials, can be viewed here.

