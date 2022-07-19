Charles Stanley “Tiny” Lewis – Service 07/22/22 at 11 a.m.

Terry Thomas of St. Louis died last Friday at the age of 69. The funeral service is this Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Terry Thomas is Friday...
Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up responses to potential droughts. Human remains found in Madison County, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Remains of a...
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721 is in the process of raising funds to erect a very large American flag in the future. Chip Price is the current Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He says it will be quite the spectacle once they have it placed. Price...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County found human remains that have now been confirmed to belong to him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KMOV that the skeletal remains found in Madison County belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.
(Madison County) Human remains found yesterday (thursday) in Madison County have been identified as that of Timothy Dees of Creve Couer. The 25-year old had been missing since February 28th with his last appearance in Fredericktown, where his family lives. Dees’ remains were discovered on private property according to the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, were both arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Both are...
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
(Ballwin, MO) A couple of our local summer teams will play for the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Championship Saturday evening. Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 will battle it out at the Ballwin Athletic Association at 5:45. Festus is 3-0 in Zone play and clinched their spot in the championship Thursday night. Ste. Gen fought their way through the losers’ bracket Friday night with a 15-9 win over Eureka followed by an 11-9 comeback victory over Jackson. Ste. Gen scored six runs in the top of the 7th against Jackson, including a 3-run, two-out inside-the-park home run by Zach Boyer. Festus wins the tournament with one win while Ste. Gen needs to win twice on Saturday in order to advance to the State tournament in Sedalia next week.
(Wappapello) This weekend is expected to be the hottest weekend of the summer yet. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County has some heat related tips for this weekends” lake goers. And Hayes has this advice if you are going to...
A Festus woman was injured in a single car accident on Route CC north of Becker Drive Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Cheyanne Rike was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix north on CC, began sliding on the wet pavement, crossed the centerline, attempted to correct and began spinning counter clock-wise and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, a chainlink fence, and a tree. Rike was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9 o’clock Sunday morning.
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 51 year old Brian E. Odle, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in an ATV accident Monday night in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Odle was headed north on Possum Hollow Road, east of Silver Saddle Road, at about 9:20, when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over throwing him off. Odle was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
(Crystal City) Local law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in the number of Driving While Intoxicated arrests. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says that’s something he has noticed in his city. Chief Helms recalls a recent incident where a person was arrested twice in one night for...
Line crews work to restore power after last night's storms. We saw Ameren workers this afternoon in Cape Girardeau at Rand Street and East Cape Rock Drive. Carbondale lost tourism money during the pandemic. Now, leaders are getting outside help in hopes of recovering the cash.
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night in a four wheeling accident on Possum Hollow Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says 51 year old Brian Odle was driving his Polaris Sportsman 500 north when it overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was taken to...
Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
Comments / 0