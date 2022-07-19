Charles Stanley “Tiny” Lewis – Service 07/22/22 at 11 a.m.

(Ballwin, MO) A couple of our local summer teams will play for the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Championship Saturday evening. Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 will battle it out at the Ballwin Athletic Association at 5:45. Festus is 3-0 in Zone play and clinched their spot in the championship Thursday night. Ste. Gen fought their way through the losers’ bracket Friday night with a 15-9 win over Eureka followed by an 11-9 comeback victory over Jackson. Ste. Gen scored six runs in the top of the 7th against Jackson, including a 3-run, two-out inside-the-park home run by Zach Boyer. Festus wins the tournament with one win while Ste. Gen needs to win twice on Saturday in order to advance to the State tournament in Sedalia next week.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO