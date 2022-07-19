Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission recommends manure basin
cannonfallsbeacon.com
5 days ago
Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission on Monday recommended approval allowing dairy farmer Ann Buck’s construction of a nearly 1 million gallon liquid manure storage basin on her property at 37609 180th Ave. in Goodhue. County board members will have the final say and are expected to vote in...
On July 13, the Wabasha County Republicans hosted a Q & A event for the two Republican candidates for House District 20A who are vying in the Aug. 9 primary. Both Pam Altendorf and Jesse Johnson were invited to speak and respond to questions. There were approximately 50 people in...
Please vote Aug. 9 in the primary election. We have good candidates running in that primary but there is one that stands out exceptionally for me. That is Pam Altendorf. I am sure by now you have heard or read about her background as a successful wife, mother and businesswoman. Those are all important things, but I want you to know that she is a woman of integrity, honesty and will fight for her constituents.
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Hennepin County will pay more than a million dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of Arianna Hunziker, a toddler who was murdered by her foster parents while under the supervision of the county. Hunziker was just 3 years old when she was...
Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
MINNEAPOLIS -- There have been a lot of questions since some THC products became legal in Minnesota. Since July 1, food and drinks can now contain 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC. Lawmakers, consumers, and others have had questions. WCCO took the four most common questions to a doctor at Hennepin Healthcare.
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several gas stations in Hastings are selling their gas for nearly $1 cheaper than the national average of about $4.50, Gas Buddy price analyst Patrick De Haan says it’s all thanks to an apparent price war between gas stations in the city. "It wouldn’t...
If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
LANSING, Mich. - How much is your airplane seat worth? Not $10,000 for at least one Delta passenger who passed up the offer on a recent flight. Jason Aten, 42, of Lansing, Michigan, said he and his family were flying from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 27. They were headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for a two-week RV vacation.
A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm. Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.
The three Twin Cities area residents killed in a crash in Moorhead last Friday have been identified as Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake, Linda M. Correll, 63, of Hame Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine. All three died at the scene of the crash on westbound...
A truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford Edge was pinned between two semi trucks. Killed were Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley...
The Cannon Falls Police Department reported an alleged stabbing of a woman in a cemetery that turned out to be a false report by the woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Police responded to a 911 call at about 7:43...
Some shocking news in Rochester, Minnesota hit Facebook today. Another popular restaurant closed suddenly. Another Rochester, Minnesota Restaurant is Closed for Good. If you heard the rumor today that Wild Bill's Sports Saloon in Rochester, Minnesota at 300 17th Ave NW is closed, the rumor is actually true. I honestly am shocked and from what I can see on Facebook, some employees found out when they showed up to work this morning.
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a frightening incident for a young Juneau girl whose mother believes she narrowly escaped being kidnapped last week at a Native Youth Conference in Minnesota. Jadelyn Endicott, 15, was one of 47 youth from Southeast Alaska attending the United National Indian Tribal Youth Conference...
Comments / 0