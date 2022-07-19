ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Two Key Items Pulled From Danville Council Agenda

By Bill Pickett
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says two key items have been pulled from the agenda for this evening’s (Tuesday, July 19th, 2022) city council meeting. One is a vote that had been expected amending an ordinance...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

University Ave. lane closing in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign County first responders train for mass attacks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Champaign Police Department prepared first responders in Champaign County for mass attacks as the troubling trend continues to hit American cities. First responders from Champaign County Sheriff's Office, University of Illinois Police Department and Savoy Fire Department were all in attendance. FOX ILLINOIS was not...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Still HIGH For COVID Transmission; 32,268 New Cases Statewide Over Past Week

THE FOLLOWING IS FROM THE VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. First, The CDC is reporting that Vermilion County remains in High Transmission Rate for COVID. At the High Community Level, we are all are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, we are all advised to get up to date on our COVID-19 vaccines or get our 2nd booster, if eligible.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston Police said bikes are found

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items. Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle. HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.
HOOPESTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cops raid Gibson City home, seize drugs, arrest 5 residents

GIBSON CITY — Police raided a Gibson City home on Friday, seizing drugs, ammunition and cash and arresting five residents. All five arrestees remained Saturday at the Ford County Jail in Paxton, where they were awaiting the setting of bond. The Gibson City Police Department and Livingston County Proactive...
GIBSON CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Recreational Vehicles#Mayor#Politics Local#Danville Council Agenda
WCIA

Gibson City Police arrests multiple people for drugs and weapons

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Gibson City Police Department and Livingston County Proactive Unit conducted a search warrant at a home in Gibson City on July 22nd. Officers said upon conducting the search they arrested multiple people for drugs and weapons. William Lindsay, 42 was arrested for meth delivery and possession, as well as possession […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to Urbana man shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police were dispatched at approximately 10:43p.m. July 22nd to the 100 block of Kenwood Road in response to a shooting. Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening wounds. CPD rendered medical aid and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital where he remains. CPD said the preliminary […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WCIA

Champaign arcade bar set to close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One downtown Champaign bar announced it will close its doors in August. In a post on their social media, Stix Arcade Bar credited their demise to the pandemic, opening a little more than a month before COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shuttered bars state-wide. “The pandemic hit...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Local restaurant temporarily closed due to supply delays

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places are facing supply-chain delays throughout the nation. Now, one local Wabash Valley restaurant had to temporarily close because of the ongoing delays. Eddie's sandwich shop will be closed due to delays from their beef processing suppliers. "When things like [this] happen, it's not an...
BRAZIL, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Coroner Identifies Victim In I-74 Accident

The following is a press release from the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a traffic accident on the I-74 in Oakwood late Friday evening (July 15, 2022) at approximately 10:24 p.m. in Oakwood as 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, IL.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Cancer Awareness Night at Danville Stadium; First Pitch from OSF’s Dr. Labayog

Friday night’s Danville Dans 7-4 win over the Johnstown, PA Mill Rats was also a night honoring the city of Covington, as well as Cancer Awareness Night at Danville Stadium. One of the first pitches was thrown by oncologist Dr. Jomel S. Labayog, from the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center. He mentioned after his moment on the mound that the center has come a long way, and continues to try and make prevention and detection as strong as possible.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police continue investigating stolen vehicle crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are still trying to find the suspect(s) involved in a stolen car investigation. Champaign Police responded to a crash near Centennial Park Wednesday night. Officers stated the car was stolen. It crashed into a tree near Sangamon and Crescent drives. Witnesses said two men got out […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Clinton Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Sullivan County – On July 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Sullivan County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 110 West Graysville Street, Sullivan, Indiana. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim had been transported by a family member to the...
SULLIVAN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy