LAKEWOOD, NJ – At around 8:30 pm on Friday a woman was killed in a serious crash on the scenic and winding South Lake Drive in Lakewood. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that included an overturned vehicle and a vehicle fire. A female passenger in the burning vehicle was pronounced dead and the driver of the overturned vehicle was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO