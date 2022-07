WARRINGTON, Pa. - Bucks County wants to hear from its residents about the possible sale of the public sewer system. Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority will hold two forums at two campuses of Bucks County Community College Tuesday. The first forum will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Perkasie Campus, while the second will be held at the Newtown Campus, from 5 to 7 p.m.

