ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene State Park reopens pool on limited schedule

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QwTz_0glM15UC00
While it is possible to set up a framed swimming pool by yourself, the process is much easier when you have a partner.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene State Park has reopened their pool on a limited schedule for the remainder of the summer season.

The pool, located at the state park on Park Road 32 in Tuscola, will now be open for two sessions a day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wristbands/tickets must be purchased to get access to the pool, and making these purchases ahead of time online is recommended, as they can quickly sell out.

Sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the days the pool is open.

Tickets will cost $1 per child ages 12 and under and $2 per adult ages 13 and older. Pool-goers must also pay a park entry fee, which is free for children ages 12 and under and $5 per adult ages 13 and older.

All purchases can be made through the Texas State Park’s online reservation system. Just visit the website, click on the button that says “Interested In”, and scroll until it says “Tours & Tickets.”

The last day the pool will be open is August 14.

Comments / 0

Related
abilenetx.gov

Sunday, Fun Day: Shark Jaws (South Branch)

Youth are invited out for an afternoon of craft fun where South Branch staff will how you to create your own unique ocean-themed set of jaws. Join us for Sunday Fun Day, hosted on the fourth Sundays of each month in the Mall of Abilene, located at the Women’s Dillard’s Courtyard. We’ll host a different activity each month such as crafts, experiments, storytimes, or even guest visitors. At this session, we’ll be making paper plate shark jaws. We’ll supply all the materials you’ll need for this family activity that’s fun and free. Don’t miss out!
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Booking as far out as 2026’: New hotel in Downtown Abilene on schedule, firsthand look and updates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ground was broken last November on the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Abilene, and now KTAB/KRBC has an inside look and update on the project as it stands today. Despite the sweltering heat, DPR’s construction workers have put in work building the new center for downtown Abilene. City officials gathered […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Tuscola, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: State champions gather for photo shoot

Members of the Brownwood Lions’ seven state championship football teams gathered at Gordon Wood Stadium the evening of Saturday, July 23 to take a photo for the cover of the 2022 homecoming program. The homecoming game will take place Oct. 7 against Big Spring. The following are behind the scenes photos from the evening:
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene skaters propose working together, open line of communication with City after skate park unexpectedly closed a week earlier

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A week has passed since the Abilene Skate Park was closed without warning, which prompted response from the very eclectic local skater community. Most recently, our skaters have proposed an open line of communication with the City of Abilene, as well as working together to make repairs to the park. More […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktab
Rock 108

One of Abilene’s Favorite Restaurant’s is Back

Yes, Grandy's is one of Abilene's favorite restaurants because of its famous country-fried steak. While we Texans tend to love our top three foods barbeque, Mexican food, and the always pleasing chicken fried steak. While I thought it was a late April fools' joke that Grandy's was closed on a...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Major fire burns in the middle of Sweetwater, many without power

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A warehouse in Sweetwater caught fire Saturday evening, prompting assistance from nearby agencies for the ‘major fire.’ This fire began at a warehouse along the 100 block of West Broadway Street. In a Facebook video provided by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, massive plumes of smoke and wild flames can […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘She was like a mother to everyone’: Abilene Parks & Rec makes history by displaying Ovelia Campos bio within Cesar Chavez Rec Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Abilene Parks and Recreation board made history this week, as they unanimously voted to place a picture and biography of well-known Abilenian, Ovelia Campos, at the Cesar Chavez Recreation Center.  Many locals were left feeling blessed to see the board and the City of Abilene honor the life […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
colemantoday.com

Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report July 20, 2022

Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, July 20 2022. Receipts totaled 2325, compared to 2884 last week. Comments: Another active week due to the drought. Packer cows and bulls lower due to higher volume of those packer cows and bulls that flooded the market last week. Calves and Yearlings sold steady on an active market and demand was high. Pray for rain!
COLEMAN, TX
ktxs.com

Electric bike rules on the road

ABILENE, Texas — According to the Texas transportation code, a person may ride an e-bike on a residential street, roadway, or public highway with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. There is no age limit on who can ride, unless it is a class 3,...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene to unveil new downtown sculpture next week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new sculpture will be unveiled in downtown Abilene next week. The sculpture – titled “The Singing Ringing Tree” by architects Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu – is designed to interact with the West Texas wind, and can be heard from 100-400 feet away from its new location near Frontier Texas! on S 1st Street and Treadaway Boulevard, depending on the wind speed.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

AFD calls 7-minute response time in parts of Abilene ‘unacceptable,’ new station proposed for November bond election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dry conditions are continuing to produce flames across the Big Country, but it’s the quick response from local fire departments that’s saved so many lives and homes. Just south of Kirby Lake on FM 707, response times can take a little longer, leading to a potential new fire station to create […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy