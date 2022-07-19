ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Chimney fire shuts down New Kensington coffee shop

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo serious damage was caused by a chimney fire Tuesday at a coffee shop in downtown New Kensington. Firefighters responded to the call at Steel Cup Coffee Roasters on 10th Street about 11 a.m., fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. Business owner Doug Pinto said he was roasting...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

