ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Crews to drain Youngstown water tank

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXilh_0glLzyTa00
Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tank on Youngstown’s North Side is getting drained and it could impact water pressure for customers.

The work is part of routine maintenance on the tank located on Colonial Drive.

The draining process will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work will be done on the tank Thursday.

The tank will be refilled by Saturday, July 23.

During the process, some customers on the North Side and Liberty Township may experience lower than normal water pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgN0s_0glLzyTa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Body found in trash can on Youngstown’s East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to Youngstown’s East Side at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday due to reports of a dead body. According to police, it appears to be a deceased male in a trash can. The scene is near the corner of Loveless and Himrod avenues....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Crews called to fire in attic of Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of a house early Saturday morning. They were called out around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of South St SE in Warren. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the second floor. According to a post...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Liberty Township, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WKBN

Austintown car show raises money for heart association

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Armstrong Cable held its 10th annual car show Sunday. The Armstrong Street Scene Car and Custom Bike Show took place at Austintown Park for a second year. People from all over the Valley brought their cars to show off and raise money. It was 10...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tank#Water Pressure#Urban Construction#Colonial Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
WKBN

Mount Carmel Italian Fest returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time since 2019, the Mount Carmel Italian Festival has returned to Youngstown. The festival was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. Chairman of the festival Scott Schulick said this is one of the biggest fundraisers for the church....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Salem man police considered dangerous taken into custody

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have finally captured a Salem man after a week-long search. According to a Facebook post from the City of Salem Police Department, Christopher Lee Hyler was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. Hyler had violated his parole and was considered dangerous, police...
SALEM, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy