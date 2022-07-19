Crews to drain Youngstown water tank

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tank on Youngstown’s North Side is getting drained and it could impact water pressure for customers.

The work is part of routine maintenance on the tank located on Colonial Drive.

The draining process will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work will be done on the tank Thursday.

The tank will be refilled by Saturday, July 23.

During the process, some customers on the North Side and Liberty Township may experience lower than normal water pressure.