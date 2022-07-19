ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Tim MacMahon with the latest from Jazzland, Knicks rumors, Summer League + more

By Porter Larsen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Tim MacMahon joins The Drive to discuss the latest rumors in Jazzland, Donovan Mitchell trade potential, discussions slowing between Jazz and Knicks, what the...

TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES

