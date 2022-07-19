James Harden prepares to launch his first wine label, J-HARDEN

Harden was in California for the launch of his first wine label J-HARDEN.

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) -- Sixers superstar James Harden is still working out the details of his newest contract, but that didn't stop him from launching his latest business venture.

Teammate Joel Embiid, and rapper Travis Scott, were among the stars in attendance over the weekend.

"My entrance into the wine game is much bigger than just having my own label," said Harden. "I have always seen the wine industry as a closed-door environment. Through my partnership with Accolade and the release of J-HARDEN, my goal is to make a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by the masses at a reasonable price. If you're new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe you'll love this wine as much as I do."

Harden teamed up with Accolade Wines to create the collection, giving his input on a taste, look and feel to match his personality.

J-HARDEN wine will be available for purchase beginning September 1.