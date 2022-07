PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Allgood Bridge Road shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said a man came out of the home and approached deputies. Deputies said the man was placed into investigative detention.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO