Climate buster: Biden ‘green czar’ John Kerry’s jet unleashes tons of CO2

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

​Looks like John Kerry’s efforts at making the world a greener place on behalf of President Biden come with a big environmental price tag.

Biden’s special envoy for climate has used his family’s private jet to travel the globe in pursuit of pushing a green agenda — while the plane has emitted more than 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide since he assumed the post, according to a new report.

The jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, has made 48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and released an estimated 715,886 pounds — or 325 metric tons — of carbon dioxide since Biden entered the White House in January 2021, Fox News reported, citing data its obtained through flight-tracker FlightAware.

The jet belongs to a charter company, Flying Squirrel LLC, which is owned by Kerry’s wife, Teresa Heinz-Kerry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjcRM_0glLz86P00
John Kerry’s private jet has released an estimated 715,886 pounds of carbon dioxide since Biden entered the White House in January 2021.

Kerry owns a more than $1 million stake in the company, the report said.

For comparison, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Since becoming the administration’s climate czar, Kerry has circled the globe to attend climate conferences to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzHny_0glLz86P00
John Kerry steps off a plane in Khartoum in 2011.

Kerry, the former secretary of state in the Obama administration who played a crucial role in creating the 2016 Paris Climate Accord, was expected to travel to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue this week in Germany where representatives from 40 governments will gather to discuss reducing emissions. ​

His office suggested to Fox News that the envoy would​ use commercial aircraft to fly to the conference in Berlin.

“No,” ​a ​spokesperson ​wrote in an email to Fox News ​asking if Kerry would use a private jet to go to Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BtTu_0glLz86P00
Kerry’s Gulfstream GIV-SP has released an estimated 715,886 pounds — or 325 metric tons — of carbon dioxide since Joe Biden took office.

“Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” the spokesperson ​said.​

Kerry has called for transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy if the world wants to ​prevent the destruction caused by global warming and has predicted that coal-powered power plants will not exist by 2030.

“The problem with folks like John Kerry and the climate hypocrites who run the green movement is that they want to use the coercive power of government,” ​Daniel Turner, the executive ​d​irector of ​​Power The Future​, told Fox News.

“They want to use it internationally with groups like the UN, etc. They want to use the power of government to deny the rest of us the ability to use those fossil fuels that they take for granted,” Turner said.

“They refuse to voluntarily live how they want the rest of us to be forced to live,” he continued. “It doesn’t just make them hypocrites, it makes them, quite frankly, a threat to the rights and freedoms of people around the world. When John Kerry voluntarily lives the way he wants the rest of us to be compelled to live, then we can talk about his climate goals.”​

Turner said he doesn’t begrudge Kerry traveling by private plane, but he disagrees with the climate envoy benefitting from the use of fossil fuels while trying to deny their use to others.

“At what point will John Kerry and all of the world leaders who care about climate change ever jump on a Zoom call?” Turner said.

Comments / 5

Newsweek

In Israel, Biden Stumbles At the Finish Line | Opinion

President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and the West Bank was a classic case of "don't write the review until the movie is over." The president got pretty good marks in Israel during the first two days. The handshakes, fist bumps and smiles—plus the statement about Zionism and his long-standing support for the state of Israel—were good. The Joint Strategic Partnership statement and telling an interviewer that he would not remove the terror designation from Iran's IRGC Quds Force were welcome. He said a few things certain to irritate the Palestinian Authority (PA), including that he did not see an avenue to the so-called "two-state solution" at present.
POTUS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
