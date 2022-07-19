ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Newell Selected by LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehZCP_0glLz5SE00
UVA center fielder Chris Newell was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Another Wahoo came off the board on the third day of the 2022 MLB Draft. Virginia center fielder Chris Newell was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 405th overall pick in the 13th round of the MLB Draft.

In his three-year career at Virginia, Newell appeared in 130 games, totaling 123 hits, 101 runs, 21 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .278 batting average. In his third and final season, Newell batted .258 and recorded 32 RBI, 12 home runs, 49 hits, 51 runs, and boasted a .991 fielding percentage. He was named the Co-National Freshman of the Year and a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2020.

Newell is the third UVA baseball player to be selected in this year's MLB Draft, joining pitchers Nate Savino (3rd round/82nd overall pick - Arizona Diamondbacks) and Brandon Neeck, who was also drafted by the Dodgers with the 285th overall pick in the 9th round. Neeck and Newell join former Virginia baseball star Chris Taylor (2010-2012) in the Dodgers' organization.

93 UVA baseball players have been selected in the MLB Draft in the 19 seasons Brian O'Connor has been leading the program. Virginia has produced a total of 142 MLB Draft picks since the first MLB Draft was held in 1965.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

