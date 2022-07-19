ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Rides Hot Streak to Player of the Week Honors

By Adam Salcido
Inside The Dodgers
 5 days ago

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was named the National League Player of the Week.

The All-Star Game festivities have gotten underway with the likes of the MLB Draft, MLB Futures Game, and Home Run Derby all taking place. That just leaves the biggest event, the MLB All-Star Game. The game’s biggest and brightest stars have all flocked to Los Angeles to take part in the exhibition game at Dodgers Stadium.

The Dodgers will be represented despite having some obvious subs. Speaking of snubs, one such player was finally added to the NL All-Star team after being passed over. Freddie Freeman will make his 6th All-Star appearance, and first as a Dodger. He finally received the honor thanks to a heck of a hot streak he put together before the break.

Freeman was able to put together an insane .632 batting average with 12 hits (6 XBH) and 5 RBI in only 5 games last week. Of course, that kind of production helped the Dodgers win 4 out of the 5 games, some of which included comeback wins.

While Freddie Freeman should have been an All-Star from the start, there was no denying his inclusion after such a stretch to end the first half of the season. He did start off a little slow in the power department, but things have surely picked up as he's racked up a .321 /.397/.530 slash line with 13 home runs and 59 RBI.

With that being said, it'll surely be fun to watch him and the rest of the Boys in Blue during the All-Star Game right before they kick off the second half.

