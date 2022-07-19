Special Weather Statement issued for San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties through 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles east of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties. This includes Colorado 141 near mile marker 87, and between mile markers 89 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO