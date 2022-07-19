ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: San Juan...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties through 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles east of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Montrose and southwestern Mesa Counties. This includes Colorado 141 near mile marker 87, and between mile markers 89 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MESA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Rio Arriba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Rio Arriba. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cebolla. - This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 177 and 189. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

