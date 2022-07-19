Investor drops bid to rezone Dawson Ridge golf course for mobile homes

An investor who wants to put 300 manufactured homes at the site of the former Dawson Ridge golf course rescinded his request for a rezone that had been scheduled for Mansfield City Council Tuesday night.

Nathan Whittaker of Ocala, Florida, told the News Journal Tuesday night that he decided to withdraw the rezoning request with the intent of meeting with the community and getting their input on how he can move forward with his plans for the property.

"I want to give the community a chance to take in what we're trying to do, to give people home ownership," he said. "And I'll give them that opportunity over the next several months. When the community has all the facts, I hope they will be supportive and we plan to give them all the time they need."

Mansfield City Council's 7-0 no vote a formality

As a result of Whittaker's decision, Mansfield City Council Tuesday night voted 7-0 — Councilman Phil Scott was absent — against the original rezoning request.

The vote was a formality in such cases, Council President David Falquette explained.

“Historically, everybody votes no and kills it,” he said. “If he (Whittaker) wants to come back later, he comes back later.”

About a dozen people showed up for council’s scheduled public hearing on the matter, but left after learning the request had been rescinded.

In May, Mansfield Planning Commission rejected a rezoning request from Whittaker, who wants to buy the former Dawson Ridge nine-hole golf course at 591 Von Hof Blvd., which closed last season.

Whittaker had been looking to have the listed parcels rezoned from R-2, residential district, to MH, mobile home park district.

The five planning commission members at the May meeting had voted 5-0 to reject the request, sparking applause from a crowd of about 60 people who had packed city council chambers.

Whittaker to offer tours of other mobile home parks

Whittaker, 39, earlier this year purchased mobile home parks on Yale Avenue and Walker Avenue in Madison Township, and Armstrong Avenue in Mansfield. They have been renamed Colonial Hills, Maple Hills and Woodland Hills, respectively.

He said he plans to offer more tours to the public of the local mobile home parks he's already improved in the area.

Whitaker said he still believes that the manufactured homes, his initial proposal, would be best suited for the site, but he also has interest of developers who could build duplexes at the site.

Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said Tuesday that Whittaker's intent "from the beginning has been to offer affordable home ownership to the residents of Mansfield, and he still intends to do so."

She said there had been "a lot of conversation surrounding the redevelopment of Dawson Ridge Par & Pub, and also a lot of misinformation spreading."

Zader, who announced earlier this month she intends to run for mayor of Mansfield, said by phone on Tuesday that she and developer William Barber of Blue Door Development Company, will work with Whittaker and with the community to find the best solution for the redevelopment of this property.

