BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club traveled 1700 miles on a border-to-border ride, all for suicide prevention awareness. According to Mike Maples, the president of Brothers Keepers, talking with strangers helps reduce the stigma around mental health and loved ones that have died to suicide. They also tried to spread awareness of 988, the new number for a suicide prevention hotline. Maples said they are already planning on doing another ride next year because of the support it received.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO