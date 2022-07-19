ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg's Jeffrey Gomer elected to IIA Central Illinois Chapter board of governors

By News Reports
 5 days ago
GALESBURG — Jeffrey N. Gomer, Galesburg, was recently elected to the Board of Governors for the Institute of Internal Auditors Central Illinois Chapter.

The Institute of Internal Auditors is an organization that advocates, provides educational conferences, and develops standards, guidance and certifications for the internal audit profession. The IIA is an international professional association with global headquarters in Lake Mary, Florida. Globally, the IIA has more than 210,000 members.

Gomer is a Certified Internal Auditor with the IIA and also is a Certified Management Accountant and Certified Financial Manager with the Institute of Management Accountants. He has worked in Galesburg most of his career and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at KCCDD Inc. He has been in this role since 1991.

Gomer also is a Professor of Practice in the Business and Management department at Knox College, where he has been since 2016. He also taught part-time at Carl Sandburg College from 1998-2018.

