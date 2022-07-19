ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Generac Hldgs

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Generac Hldgs GNRC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...

Benzinga

Coinbase Venture Funding Down 34% In Q2 2022

Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slow down in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34%, from 71 to 47. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22%, from $12.5...
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. MOBILE GLOBAL ESPORTS INC. MGAM becomes publicly listed starting on 2022-07-26....
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") AHCO on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth's common...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CVET, EGY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM's sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00...
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
Benzinga

Is Avalanche (AVAX) a Good Investment?

Decided AVAX is a good investment? You can get AVAX on Coinbase today!. In recent months, Ethereum gas fees have soared. For the past few years, Ethereum has been the go-to blockchain for all things decentralized finance (DeFi). However, with these high gas fees, many users are beginning to shift...
Benzinga

Mercer Acquires Wood Pallet Producer HIT For ~$275M

Mercer International Inc. MERC has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the parent company of Holzindustrie Torgau (HIT) for consideration of €270 million ($275.4 million), inclusive of forecasted net working capital of ~€43 million. HIT is a producer of EPAL wood pallets used for shipping....
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On ChargePoint Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ChargePoint Hldgs. Looking at options history for ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Trims Weekly Gain Following Better-Than-Feared Earnings Reports

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher on the week as Wall Street digested a batch of earnings reports that were better than feared. On Monday, new Treasury Department data indicated China is no longer the largest holder of U.S. debt. China now holds just $980.8 billion in U.S. Treasuries, making Japan the largest U.S. debtholder at $1.2 trillion.
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
Benzinga

Shares of Shopify Are Trading Lower: Here's Why

Shopify Inc.SHOP shares are trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness following a worse-than-expected Q2 earnings report from Snap Inc SNAP. Weakness in Snap has weighed on internet and tech-related stocks and dimmed sentiment going into the earnings season. Snap said second-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, which...
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Antero Resources Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Antero Resources. Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
Benzinga

Crypto Users Will Reach 1 Billion In Less Than 10 Years: Study

According to a joint study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bitget, and Foresight Ventures, the total number of cryptocurrency users should tap one billion by 2030. The study says that only 0.3% of the total individual wealth is distributed in the asset class. At the same time, 25% of people’s funds are allocated to equities, such as shares of private companies.
Benzinga

If You Invest $1000 In Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, Here's How Much Tesla, Zoom, And 32 Stocks You're Buying

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors generally see ETFs as safer investments over individual stocks because of their exposure to numerous stocks, sometimes spanning multiple sectors. The Cathie Wood-led ARK portfolio made its mark in 2020. Her flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, bet on “disruptive innovation,” which beat massive conglomerates like...
