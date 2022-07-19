ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

GOP, Democratic leaders want outside probe of deleted emails

By JAMES MacPHERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democrats, Republicans and a media lawyer called Tuesday for an independent investigation into possible violations of North Dakota’s open records laws by the state attorney general’s office.

At issue is whether there was criminal wrongdoing by Liz Brocker, who handled the deletion of Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenhejem’s state email account a day after he died from cardiac arrest.

Brocker, Stenehjem’s longtime administrative assistant and spokeswoman, resigned Friday and a phone number for her could not be obtained. Current Attorney General Drew Wrigley, a Republican, said in a statement Tuesday that his office investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“We have had a lot of eyes on this, a lot of attorneys with significant expertise have assessed the facts,” the statement said. “No one sees any tenable claim of illegality.”

The attorney general is tasked with investigating complaints about possible violations of state open records and meetings laws in state and local governments. It hasn’t and shouldn’t oversee investigations of itself, GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said.

“We need to get the facts on the table,” Wardner said in calling for an outside investigation. “It’s really difficult to conduct an investigation, investigating themselves.”

Some see the deletion of the emails as a conspiracy or coverup, and it has been fodder for talk radio and political bloggers in North Dakota in recent days.

“There will always be doubters, but we need to make this clean and something people will accept,” Wardner said of an outside investigation.

An open records request showed that Brocker asked for Stenehjem’s account to be deleted in an email to an information technology employee on Jan. 29. She wrote that the deletion was approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel.

“We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING,” Brocker’s email said.

The revelation of the deleted emails was made public last week when Wrigley responded to open records requests about a $1.8 million cost overrun on the lease for the attorney general’s office when Stenehjem was in charge. Wrigley had to explain in his response why certain information was not available.

Seibel’s email account was also deleted in May, two months after Seibel resigned following Wrigley’s stated plans to appoint his own deputy.

Seibel has said he didn’t recall a conversation about Stenehjem’s email account. He also said it could have been deleted as standard procedure.

Democratic Party Chairman Patrick Hart said the email deletions were illegal and called for a criminal investigation Tuesday, either by a county prosecutor’s office or an attorney general from another state.

“There has to be transparency and there has to be accountability,” Hart said. “The emails were not theirs to delete. They belong to the people of North Dakota.”

North Dakota law makes tampering with public records a felony if a public official “knowingly, without lawful authority, destroys, conceals, removes, or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of a government record.” The open records law doesn’t set requirements for retaining records. A separate records management law requires each agency to establish a retention policy.

Wrigley did not immediately respond to a question about his agency’s retention policy.

Jack McDonald, a Bismarck attorney who represents media outlets on issues regarding the state’s open records and meetings laws, said the deletions were likely improper. He called for an independent investigation to determine whether those involved in the deletions had the authority to do so.

“Drew needs to turn this over to a (county) state’s attorney,” McDonald said.

Wrigley, a former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor, is running to keep the attorney general’s job in November. Democrats have endorsed Grand Forks lawyer Timothy Lamb for attorney general, the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Calvin Hayden in Johnson County, which covers suburban Kansas City, isn’t the only sheriff in the U.S. to try to carve out a bigger role for their office in investigating elections. Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the last presidential election was stolen from Trump are pushing a dubious theory that county sheriffs can access voting machines and intervene in how elections are run — and also have virtually unchecked power in their counties. Voting-rights advocates and election experts said any attempts by law enforcement to interfere in elections would be alarming and an extension of the threat posed by the continued circulation of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
The Associated Press

Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board on Thursday rejected the latest effort to stop a $1 billion power line, and the next hurdle for the project lies with the state Supreme Court. The Board of Environmental Protection unanimously upheld the permit for the project, which would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the regional power grid. But the board did require some new stipulations such as conserving an additional 10,000 acres of land to offset the loss of wildlife habitat caused by construction in western Maine. Supporters say the project would address climate change by removing carbon from the environment in a region that’s heavily dependent on natural gas for energy. Detractors said the environmental benefits are overblown, and that the project would destroy woodlands. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, a leading opponent of the project, expressed disappointment with the outcome.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Wardner
Person
Drew Wrigley
Person
Patrick Hart
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Associated Press

California school, staff charged in autistic child's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private school in Northern California and three of its staffers have been charged for involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old autistic student, who died after being restrained for almost two hours for allegedly spitting at a classmate. A recently convened special criminal grand jury indicted Guiding Hands, a now-closed school for students with special needs in the Sacramento suburb of El Dorado Hills, its former principal Starrane Meyers, teacher Kimberly Wohlwend and site administrator Cindy Keller, the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday. Each was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, El Dorado County District Attorney Office spokeswoman Savannah Broddrick said. The indictments, which remain sealed, come almost three years after county prosecutors filed manslaughter charges against the defendants in November 2019. The three educators each entered a not guilty plea at an initial arraignment that month, and then the case dragged on in court as the two sides discussed a plea deal and the defendants changed attorneys, according to the Bee and prosecutors.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Deletion#Gop Senate#Politics Federal#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Brocker Stenehjem#Nort
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a Rain Runner commuter train and a vehicle on State Road 313, according to New Mexico State Police. The names and ages of the two people who died weren’t immediately released. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They said all 90 passengers onboard the train were being bussed to their destination.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday, potentially reaching their highest levels since last year’s deadly heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest. Highs ranging from 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius) to 110 degrees (43 Celsius) were forecast for inland areas. An excessive heat watch was issued for central and eastern Washington state and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Much of the region is unaccustomed to such high temperatures and many homes don’t have air conditioning. Authorities cautioned that indoor heat was likely to build through the week, increasing the chances for people to suffer heat-related illnesses.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy