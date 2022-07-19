Condra School breaks ground on downtown Lubbock building

The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation broke ground on their soon-to-be new home in downtown Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The 3-year-old charter school, which caters to children with special learning differences and enrolls about 200 students, will move from its current location at the Legacy Event Center on 13th Street to the former Kaplan College building at 10th Street and Avenue O once renovations to the building are complete later this year.

This move will be a huge step for the Condra School, said Merinda Condra, founder and superintendent of the school.

“We’re very thankful for this new school,” Condra said. “This will allow us to expand the number of children we serve; it will allow us to serve them better because we have more space, and the children will be able to do more activities and experience more opportunities.”

Plus, Condra said, renovating the old Kaplan College branch will be a boon for downtown revitalization and economic development.

“(The building) is going to be spruced up a lot. It’s going to be amazing for downtown,” Condra said. “And if you think about it, with a school downtown, we’re bring 200 or more families downtown, twice a day, every day, five days a week. That’s amazing traffic for downtown.”

Lisa Sheek, director of community outreach and family liaison at the school, discussed why the Condra School chose the former college during a tour last Thursday.

“We like the area, it’s been convenient for our children and is in close proximity to where we are,” Sheek said. “We’re bringing lots of families in to kind of boost the economy here. The city has given a lot of grant money for people to renovate and try to make things nicer in downtown.”

“There’s a lot that needs to be done, but it just needs some love,” Sheek said. “It’s got good bones.”

Part of the interior upgrades include security measures, with bullet-resistant glass and a receptionist who will “buzz” people in.

“It will be super safe for our children,” Sheek said. “We’ll be putting a fence around, (adding) all the safety measures we can do to keep our children safe.”

This will be the third move for the school, which initially began on Broadway west of Avenue Q, then moved to 14th Street. Since then, the school has also tripled in size, requiring more space. The school hopes to eventually have 300 children in the 24,500 sq. ft. building.

The school will not utilize the former hospital attached to the building. There is no access between the two sides.

The Condra School is planning several phases for its construction and renovation project. Phase 1, which broke ground Tuesday, is preparing the building and erecting a playground. The second phase will be a new building for the “gymacafetorium,” which is a combination gym, cafeteria and auditorium. The third phase will be “doing some different things with the classrooms,” Sheek said.

Construction is expected to begin this month and wrap up in December.