Seelos Therapeutics, Numinus Wellness Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 8.09% at $0.93. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 6.12% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up...

Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Life Sciences, Compass, Numinus Wellness, Allied, Cybin, GH Research, Field Trip Health
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CVET, EGY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM's sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Mercer Acquires Wood Pallet Producer HIT For ~$275M

Mercer International Inc. MERC has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the parent company of Holzindustrie Torgau (HIT) for consideration of €270 million ($275.4 million), inclusive of forecasted net working capital of ~€43 million. HIT is a producer of EPAL wood pallets used for shipping....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") AHCO on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth's common...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

VSQTF: A Liquid Way to Diversify Into Early-Stage Venture at a Deep Discount to NAV

➢ Victory Square Technologies (VST) VSQTF is an early-stage investor primarily in technology and health care companies in the US and Canada. It operates with a small staff that runs a startup incubator and takes large positions in startup companies. As a public company, it can use stock for these investments eliminating the need to constantly raise cash to support its business model.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invest $1000 In Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, Here's How Much Tesla, Zoom, And 32 Stocks You're Buying

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors generally see ETFs as safer investments over individual stocks because of their exposure to numerous stocks, sometimes spanning multiple sectors. The Cathie Wood-led ARK portfolio made its mark in 2020. Her flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, bet on “disruptive innovation,” which beat massive conglomerates like...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of The Day Summary

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY received European Medicines Agency (EMA) Positive CHMP Opinion recommending approval for Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for treatment of patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma based on results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial. Bristol Myers shares traded in a range of $72.48 to $73.61 on a day volume of 6.51 million shares, closed regular trading session at $72.95.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Vertical Integration: Cannabis Experts Discuss Its Various Pros And Cons

Vertical integration in the cannabis industry is one of the most debated topics of the day across the sector. As part of America's piecemeal approach to state-level legalization, states can choose their regulations. In most cases, vertical integration is allowed, with some states requiring separate licenses to integrate vertically. Not...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Face Tough Competition As It Expands Into The Healthcare Industry

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is acquiring 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM for $3.9 billion or $18 dollars per share in an all-cash merger agreement, including debt. About One Medical: 1Life Healthcare went public in 2020 and is operating under the name One Medical, providing primary-care services in-person or virtually as well as telemedicine services, as stated in the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

