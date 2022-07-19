Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF BRYAN...BULLOCH...EFFINGHAM AND CHATHAM COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meldrim, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: Pooler, Godley Station, Savannah International Airport, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Blitchton, Meinhard, Pineora, Marlow, Eden, Meldrim and Ellabell. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 139 and 155. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 105 and 106, and near mile marker 111. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO