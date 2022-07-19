ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades For July 19

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines AEM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Eagle#Strike Price#Agnico Eagle Mines Aem#Agnico Eagle Mines
