ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Never Til Now’ Singer Ashley Cooke Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Bachelorette’ Performance, Talks Upcoming Tour

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Week two of The Bachelorette was full of surprises — including Rachel Recchia sending Jordan V. home before Ashley Cooke and Brett Young could perform their duet, “Never Til Now,” for the Bachelorette and her first one-on-one date recipient.

The 26-year-old flight instructor broke up with the 27-year-old drag racer during the night portion of their date after realizing there wasn’t a strong enough connection. As a result, the musicians sang to just Rachel — a first for the franchise.

“It was really cool. I will say, I didn’t expect it to be so real,” Ashley, 25, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on Tuesday, July 19. “So much of the show — and everything that happens, the drama that unfolds — it’s very organic and real. Real humans, you know, encountering real love. It was really cool and eye-opening and just really interesting to kind of see behind-the-scenes. And even yesterday on the episode when Rachel said, ‘I just want to be Rachel, [not] Rachel: the Bachelorette.’ It really humanized it for me to see her and to see them in this light.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwGOc_0glLxyY000
Ashley Cooke, Rachel Recchia, and Brett Young on ‘The Bachelorette.’ ABC/Craig Sjodin

While “Never Til Now” is indeed a love song, the songwriter believes the track worked for Rachel’s solo moment of reflection after sending Jordan V. home too.

“It kind of ended up a full circle moment — because when I had written ‘Never Til Now,’ obviously, it’s a love song. But I was very single, I’m still single. And I was at a place of, you know, trying to kind of manifest my future person of who I wanted to meet down the road and the kind of love that I wanted,” she explained, confirming that she didn’t meet Jordan V. or co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey during her appearance. “And it was a weird full circle moment that wasn’t expected, but it turned out to be the same story for Rachel. And that’s really cool because I feel like it just kind of all intertwines, and it shows that love songs, and [this] song especially, an kind of relate to people at all different phases of love whether you found it or not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXjTi_0glLxyY000
Ashley Cooke Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night” songstress added that Rachel was the “sweetest woman on the planet,” who messaged her after the episode aired. “She DMed me last night being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, so good to meet you,’” she said. “I really hope that Rachel was able to find that person because she seemed like she had such a good kind of, like, compass of where she wanted to go and how she wanted to find that love.”

Ashley, meanwhile, is focused on her upcoming debut album and hitting the road with Cole Swindell in September for 20 dates.

“I’m so pumped,” she told Us, noting that she toured with the “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” crooner in 2021 as his “first of three” (a.k.a she performed ahead of his opener) and he invited her to be his “direct support” on his 2022 tour. “It was really cool how it progressed so quickly; we became such good friends. And he just really believed in me since day one. … We’re playing the Ryman Auditorium, which I’m so over the moon about — I’ve never played it before. Huge, legendary, national venue, and we’re playing my hometown for the very last show. … I’m so excited. So it’s gonna be really, really special.”

For a complete recap of Monday’s episode with Love To See It’s Emma Gray, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
Us Weekly

‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Madison Is Haunting Austen’s New Romance, Shep Is ‘Over’ Taylor’s Relationship Fears

Peter pan syndrome? The men of Southern Charm are in the hot seat during an all-new episode of the Bravo series — and one of their romances isn’t going to last. After season 8, episode 4, focused on the women of Charleston, the Thursday, July 21, episode shined a light on Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose. While the three gents have varying relationship statuses, this week, they all found themselves in hot water with their respective ladies, Paige DeSorbo, Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Classic Disney Movies Should Be Rated R for ‘Irreversible Trauma’

Keeping it real! Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool just arrived on Disney+ — and the actor has some thoughts on the streaming services rating system. “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, July 22. “But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Black Panther’ Cast Honored Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy During Comic-Con: ‘I Can Feel His Hand’

Nearly two years after Chadwick Boseman tragically died after a secret cancer battle, his former Black Panther crew is honoring his legacy in the forthcoming sequel. “He was really strong and he was getting excited and as the [teaser] clip went on he was squeezing my shoulder the whole time and when it finished, I couldn’t even lift my arm,” director Ryan Coogler said during Marvel Studios’ Saturday, July 23, panel at San Diego Comic-Con, per Variety. “I felt his hand for the rest of that day. Standing here with you all, listening to that music and thinking about it all, I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#The Bachelorette
E! News

Bachelor Nation’s J.J. Lane Welcomes Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

Watch: Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood. Bachelor Nation alum J.J. Lane has welcomed his second child—his first with wife Kayla Hughes—and shared the joyous news on social media. "We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family," he...
NFL
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film

A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he'd return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. "Sam Wilson is Captain America," Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter claimed it was "unclear" if […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Victoria Beckham Belts Spice Girls Karaoke During Date Night With David Beckham: ‘The One & Only Posh Spice’

She knows just how to make Us smile! During Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s weekend date night, the fashion designer couldn’t resist some spicy karaoke. “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice 🖤,” the retired soccer star, 47, captioned a Saturday, July 23, Instagram video. In the brief clip, Victoria, 48, belted out the […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside ‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson’s Wedding: ‘I’m Marrying My Dream Guy’

Congrats to the newlyweds! Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, July 23, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “It’s my dream wedding because I’m marrying my dream guy,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 29, told Us ahead of her big day. “If it’s not him at the altar, I don’t want it! Haha […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

175K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy