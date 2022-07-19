ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Ansys

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last quarter, Ansys ANSS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ansys. The company has an average price target of $304.8 with a high of $339.00 and a low of...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Coinbase Venture Funding Down 34% In Q2 2022

Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slow down in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34%, from 71 to 47. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22%, from $12.5...
MARKETS
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. MOBILE GLOBAL ESPORTS INC. MGAM becomes publicly listed starting on 2022-07-26....
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") AHCO on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth's common...
BUSINESS
#3m#Ansys Anss
Benzinga

Is Avalanche (AVAX) a Good Investment?

Decided AVAX is a good investment? You can get AVAX on Coinbase today!. In recent months, Ethereum gas fees have soared. For the past few years, Ethereum has been the go-to blockchain for all things decentralized finance (DeFi). However, with these high gas fees, many users are beginning to shift...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Answers: 'How Short Are You On GameStop (GME)?'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says he’s never been “long or short” GameStop Corporation GME. What Happened: Gates discussed whether he ever had any position on the main street video game retailer's stock in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session last week. "How short...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Pioneer Natural Resources Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mercer Acquires Wood Pallet Producer HIT For ~$275M

Mercer International Inc. MERC has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the parent company of Holzindustrie Torgau (HIT) for consideration of €270 million ($275.4 million), inclusive of forecasted net working capital of ~€43 million. HIT is a producer of EPAL wood pallets used for shipping....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Crypto Users Will Reach 1 Billion In Less Than 10 Years: Study

According to a joint study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bitget, and Foresight Ventures, the total number of cryptocurrency users should tap one billion by 2030. The study says that only 0.3% of the total individual wealth is distributed in the asset class. At the same time, 25% of people’s funds are allocated to equities, such as shares of private companies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Shares of Shopify Are Trading Lower: Here's Why

Shopify Inc.SHOP shares are trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness following a worse-than-expected Q2 earnings report from Snap Inc SNAP. Weakness in Snap has weighed on internet and tech-related stocks and dimmed sentiment going into the earnings season. Snap said second-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

VSQTF: A Liquid Way to Diversify Into Early-Stage Venture at a Deep Discount to NAV

➢ Victory Square Technologies (VST) VSQTF is an early-stage investor primarily in technology and health care companies in the US and Canada. It operates with a small staff that runs a startup incubator and takes large positions in startup companies. As a public company, it can use stock for these investments eliminating the need to constantly raise cash to support its business model.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
