Boston, MA

Man Clings to Life After Being Shot Multiple Times in Roxbury Sunday Night

By Shannon Garrido
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night, July 17 2022, at around 22:30 Boston Police Officers from District B-2 along with Boston EMS responded to the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Ave in Roxbury. When responders arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds barely alive. Officers immediately assisted EMS in...

BOSTON, MA

