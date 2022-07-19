ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peering Into Sysco's Recent Short Interest

Sysco's (NYSE:SYY) short percent of float has risen 4.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.21 million shares sold short, which is 2.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their...

