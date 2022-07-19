Gundersen Health System offering monkeypox testing at all clinic locations

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Gundersen Health System officials say monkeypox testing is available at all clinics.

Anyone can see their primary care provider for testing after exposure to someone with the virus, or if their showing symptoms.

According to the CDC, symptoms include a rash with blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches.

So far, there are six reported cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin, 13 cases in Minnesota, and three cases in Iowa.

Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen, says anyone can get the virus, but the largest population testing positive for monkeypox in Europe and the U.S. are within the LGBTQ community.

“If you’re LGBTQ and you’re noticing any rashes or anything that’s abnormal, seek medical attention, see a health care provider and make sure to get tested for monkeypox,” said Meller.

Monkeypox spreads through skin-to-skin contact.

The virus can also spread through things touched by skin, like towels, clothing, and bedding.

Vaccines are available through local health departments for people who have been exposed.

