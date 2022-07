VIENNA — The Landing Dispensary held its grand opening in Parkersburg on Friday. The medical cannabis dispensary in the little shopping center next to Home Depot along Grand Central Avenue will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday for patients and caregivers. Their products are grown and processed in Millwood. Personnel can discuss the products as well as the processes and procedures in being prescribed cannabis and its distribution to patients. (Photos by Brett Dunlap)

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO