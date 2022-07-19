Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

BOSTON - A Boston woman allegedly poured a beer on an MBTA bus driver's head and then spit in the face of police officers when she was arrested. On Tuesday night, Transit Police responded to a call at Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group onboard an MBTA bus. The T operator said a woman doused him with beer and a male kicked the bus door, leaving it damaged. After a search of the area, police were able to identify the woman as 24-year-old Shatia Butler of Boston. The suspect who allegedly kicked the bus door is a16-year-old male from Roxbury.Officers said Butler resisted being put into the police vehicle after being told she was arrested. She allegedly bit an officer and spit in the face of several others. She also became combative and refused the booking process, authorities said.Butler has several warrants for her arrest in Brockton, Boston, and Dedham for larceny. Authorities said that Butler will be charged with assault & battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault & battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. The juvenile male will be summoned to court for malicious Destruction of property.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO