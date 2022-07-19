ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Sevier County widow scammed by contractor

WATE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly widow in Sevier County says she's been taken advantage of...

www.wate.com

wvlt.tv

Union County authorities searching for runaway girl

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Horse Haven of Tennessee shared the success story of five horses rescued...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Arson investigation after deadly house fire

The Kodak man hit a vehicle while being pursued by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff's office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

32-year-old motorcyclist dead after police pursuit in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County. Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for 'dangerous' juvenile escapee in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
WATE

Scammers pretending to be Blount County Sheriff’s Office

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scam callers have been impersonating local police the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the calls seem legitimate at first. The call comes from an 865 area code. The caller states that they are an officer with the sheriff’s office. They then say that the person they are calling has a warrant, or that they owe money for fines and will be arrested. The caller then asks the individual to meet in person to deliver the cash.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Man dead after crashing during motorcycle chase

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash following a chase. THP said the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:08 p.m. According to the report, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office chased 32-year-old Zachary Gorman of Kodak while he was on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Greeneville Police searching for ‘dangerous’ teen

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody. The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee farmers continue to wade through inflation woes

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like other businesses, Stratton’s wholesale farming business, Stratton Farms, is feeling the pinch of the increase in cost during the rise of inflation. That didn’t stop them from continuing to host this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival, an event that has been going on...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

Community Policy