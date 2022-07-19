Sevier County widow scammed by contractor

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Horse Haven of Tennessee shared the success story of five horses rescued...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County. Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.
For the 29th year, people from East Tennessee and beyond begin their journey to Grainger County for their tomato festival. Knoxville food truck workers brace fierce heat to serve customers. Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Five men were taken...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was charged with vandalism for driving a car into a field at Austin-East High School, according to Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 17. Knoxville police said Grady Chandler drove his car into the field to do “donuts” which caused...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been more than a month since 17-year-old Breonna Gardner ran away. She was living at a Level 3 behavioral health facility, called Lake Brook, in Knoxville when she dismantled her court-ordered ankle monitor, pulled the fire alarm and escaped. That was on June 16 at around 10:20 p.m.
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scam callers have been impersonating local police the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the calls seem legitimate at first. The call comes from an 865 area code. The caller states that they are an officer with the sheriff’s office. They then say that the person they are calling has a warrant, or that they owe money for fines and will be arrested. The caller then asks the individual to meet in person to deliver the cash.
One man out of Claiborne County is now facing a list of charges following an incident at a Knox County home. Police received a call on Tuesday concerning a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Fla Lick. Upon their arrival, the person who called with...
A Jefferson City man traveled to the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and told an undercover FBI agent he was a member of a group called the 'Church Militant Resistance' has been charged with shooting at federal office building in Knoxville
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody. The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like other businesses, Stratton’s wholesale farming business, Stratton Farms, is feeling the pinch of the increase in cost during the rise of inflation. That didn’t stop them from continuing to host this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival, an event that has been going on...
The FBI has charged a Tennessee man who traveled to the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection with shooting at a federal building in downtown Knoxville earlier this month. Mark Thomas Reno is charged in an FBI warrant unsealed this week in U.S. District Court with damaging federal...
