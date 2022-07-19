ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week to week, new cases down

By OC Tribune Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of daily new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Orange County has declined from one week ago. According to the county health care agency, the OC had 4,402 new cases in Tuesday’s report...

3 of 4 metrics show increases

Three of four major metrics tracking the effects of the coronavirus in Orange County showed increases in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, new cases over the three-day reporting period totaled 3,527, which averages out to 1,175.67 per day. That’s an increase from Tuesday’s average of 1,105.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC COVID-19 numbers keep rising

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County's COVID-19 omicron-variant-driven summer wave that continues to push...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA County sees another drop in COVID hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped significantly for the second consecutive day, falling by 47 people to an even 1,200, according to the latest state figures on Saturday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
COVID-19 Update: Mask Mandate Still Likely to Start on July 29

In her weekly media address yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 8,691 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 current hospitalizations and 18 new deaths. As usual, Ferrer said the new case numbers represent a significant undercount, since so many people are now using home test kits that do not get counted in the official totals. But even so, the numbers are higher than they were during the Delta surge last summer, the County still remains in the “high” community tier as defined by the CDC, and it’s still likely that a renewed indoor mask mandate will go into effect next Friday, July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA County businesses call for rejection of indoor mask mandate proposal

A group of Los Angeles County business representatives Thursday called on health officials to rethink plans for a proposed universal COVID-19 indoor mask mandate, saying the move would be a burden on many businesses in the area that would be forced to uphold the rule."This is not a debate about choosing between lives and livelihoods," said Tracy Hernandez, founding CEO of the Los Angeles County Business Federation, or BizFed. Hernandez said the rule will put Los Angeles County businesses at a competitive disadvantage."The economic impacts of the pandemic must be monitored alongside the public health and social impacts," she said. "It's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Study CDC Relied Upon for School Mask Mandates Was Authored by LA County Public Health Director’s Daughter – Who’s Also Not an M.D.

A “study” finding that COVID mitigation efforts in schools, including forced masking, were highly effective in stopping disease spread — and cited by the CDC and most states as the scientific basis for school mask mandates — was authored by LA County bureaucrats, including the daughter of the county’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
West Nile Virus Found in San Marino

Two mosquito samples taken in San Marino have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing to three the number of positive mosquito samples in Los Angeles County this season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District announced last week. Scott Kwong, who serves as San Marino’s representative to the...
SAN MARINO, CA
Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Orange County Farmers Market Guide Sunday July 24 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Sunday July 24 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Sundays in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Sunday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 9:00am-1:00pm. Market is located on Del Mar...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The housing market is slowing down in Los Angeles, CA

The median house price in Southern California's ultra-competitive housing market fell for the first time since January. The median price is the point at which half of all residences sold for more and half sold for less. The six-county region's typical sale price was $750,000, a decrease from $760,000 in May.
LOS ANGELES, CA

