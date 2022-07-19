Week to week, new cases down

In her weekly media address yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 8,691 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 current hospitalizations and 18 new deaths. As usual, Ferrer said the new case numbers represent a significant undercount, since so many people are now using home test kits that do not get counted in the official totals. But even so, the numbers are higher than they were during the Delta surge last summer, the County still remains in the “high” community tier as defined by the CDC, and it’s still likely that a renewed indoor mask mandate will go into effect next Friday, July 29.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO